Bankia offers money back to top spenders on Black Friday weekend
Some of the biggest sales of the year take place on Black Friday weekend which is when airlines, shops, car dealers and many other retailers usually to slash their prices. Now even the Banks are getting in on the act.
Bankia has pledged to give cold hard cash to 200 customers who make the highest single credit card payment between Black Friday on 29 November and Cyber Monday on 2 December.
To qualify for the rebate customers must register on the Bankia App or the website and the 200 winners will receive a maximum of 300 euros each.
