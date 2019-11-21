Entertainment
Spanish version of BBC's Liar to be filmed in Majorca
Filming for a new thriller starring Javier Rey and Ángela Cremonte will begin in Majorca on Monday and last for 2 weeks.
“Mentiras” is an adaptation of the BBC Television Series “Liar” which starred Joanne Froggatt of "Downton Abbey" and will be shot in Cala Deya, Camp de Mar, Es Trenc, Sa Calobra and Palma.
The 6-part series tells the story of a one-night-stand between Laura Munar, who’s a teacher and Xavier Vera who’s a surgeon at Son Espases Hospital. In the morning after, Laura can’t remember anything about what happened and accuses the surgeon of drugging and raping her.
The series is directed by Norberto López who’s work includes “The Prince”, “Plastic Sea” and “The Boarding School”.
