Andrea Motis & Joan Chamorro quartet perform this evening at the Alternatilla Jazz Festival in Palma. 20-12-2017 Youtube: divinoconcepto

Shares:

Today, November 21.

MUSIC

Lloseta. 19.30: Orquestra Lloseta, Lloseta School of Music - concert for Saint Cecilia. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Manuel Blanco (trumpet); Schnyder Trumpet Concerto, Fernández-Barrero Nocturno Sinfónico, Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op. 45. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Andrea Motis (trumpet, vocals) and Joan Chamorro Quartet. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-20 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com / www.alternatilla.com. See video above.

CINEMA

Marratxi. Film in English at 20.00 screening of Slayer. The Repentless Killogy at Festival Park in Marratxi. Tickets at the box office.

Marratxi. Opera at 19.00 with II Trovatore (2019) at Festival Park in Marratxi. Tickets at the box office.

Palma. Opera at 20.20 with II Trovatore (2019) starring Luca Salsi, Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yusif Eyvazov, Riccardo Fassi, Elisabetta Zizzo, Carlo Bosi, Dario Giorgelè and Antonello Ceron and showing at Ocimax Aficine in Palma. Duration 165 minutes. For all ages.

Tomorrow, November 22.

FAIRS

Mancor de la Vall, Biniarrels Fira de Mancor. 18.00: Children’s music activities. Casal de Cultura. 20.00: Batucadas - Valtukada (Mancor), Animes de So (Santa Maria, Factoria de So). 21.00: Correfoc - young demons, beasts of fire and batucadas. From the church to Son Morro. 22.30: Night of rock. Marquee on Josep Ferrer Ibañez.

Bunyola, Fira de Muntanya / Santa Catalina. 19.00-20.00: Small choral concerts in different locations. 20.30: Presentation by Bunyola businesses association and hot chocolate. Market area. 21.00: Supper followed at 22.00 by Santa Catarock concert. At the sports centre.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 20.00: Els Tres Tenors Mallorca. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros. www.auditorialcudia.net.

Inca. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Ricardo Toscana Quartet (alto sax, piano, double bass, drums). Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via Colom 28. Ten euros. www.alternatilla.com.

Llubi. 20.00: Concert for the autumn - Coral Castell Llubi Choir. At the church. Free.

Palma. 20.00 2nd International Music Festival George Sand with pianist Andrey Yaroshinsky at Sa Nostra Culture Centre (C/Concepció, 12) in Palma. Info 971 725 210. For more info www. fundacio@sanostra.es. Tickets 15 euros.

Palma. 20.30 XII Jazz Voyeur Festival with Javier Ruibal + Luar na Lubre at Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets at the box office, ticketea.com and www.truiteatre.es. Info 971 783 279.

Palma. 21.00 with La Bien Querida at Municipal Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1) in Palma. Info 971 710 882. Tickets 18 and 20 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Dúo Dinámico - Manuel de la Calva, Ramón Arcusa; legendary Spanish pop act from the 1960s. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-60 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

ARTS

Palma. Exhibition by the French painter Nicolas Maray with the exhibition “Les Visages du Temps” (The faces of the time) at Gallery Can Boni in Palma. Runs until January.