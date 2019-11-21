Last summer the residents discount was increased to 75% for travel between the islands and mainland Spain. Archive photo. 21-11-2019 Montserrat T. Díez - DECENAS DE

Shares:

Airlines are reportedly slapping massive price increases onto tickets for Christmas and the Three Kings holidays to offset the 75% discount for residents of the Balearic Islands according to the Association of Agencies of Viajes de Baleares, or Aviba.

Passengers can expect to pay between 7% and 20% extra for flights from Palma to Malaga, Bilbao, Seville, Alicante, Valencia, Santiago de Compostela, Madrid, Barcelona, Pamplona and Zaragoza.

An investigation has been launched and any airlines found guilty of putting up prices to offset the discount offered to Balearic residents could face sanctions.