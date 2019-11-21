Arrests
Couple arrested for brutal attack in Santa Ponsa
A man and a woman have been arrested in Santa Ponsa for allegedly brutally beating a local resident.
The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning as he was trying to get in his car.
One of the defendants allegedly held him while the other punched him repeatedly, then kicked him in the body and head after he fell on the ground.
The victim was taken to Son Espases Hospital and had to have ten stitches in his head.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.