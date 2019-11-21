The attack took place in a municipal car park located on Avenida Rei Jaime I in Santa Ponsa. 20-11-2019 Ultima Hora

A man and a woman have been arrested in Santa Ponsa for allegedly brutally beating a local resident.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning as he was trying to get in his car.

One of the defendants allegedly held him while the other punched him repeatedly, then kicked him in the body and head after he fell on the ground.

The victim was taken to Son Espases Hospital and had to have ten stitches in his head.