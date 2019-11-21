Local Police on patrol. 17-09-2019 Miquel a. cañellas

Police salaries in Majorca are to be unified to try to stop officers abandoning jobs in rural areas for better money in Palma, where police are better paid and receive more bonus, e.g. for night shifts.

At an assembly on Wednesday, the Federació d’Entitats Locals, or FELIB discussed the creation of 200 new jobs in the force over the next two years and proposed changes to the laws governing the Police in Majorca.

The problems of deploying extra officers in tourist areas over the summer months was also brought up at the meeting.