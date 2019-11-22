The Christmas lights in Palma will be switched on at 7.30pm on Thursday 28 November. 21-11-2019 AYUNTAMIENTO DE PALMA

Palma City Council is shelling out 900,000 euros for the city’s Christmas Lights.

Just under half of the money will be used to buy replacement lights and equipment which means all of the lighting used in Palma is now LED.

Several new districts are being lit up for xmas this year, including Carrer de General Riera, Galerías Los Geranios, Son Roca, Son Dameto, Son Cotoner and Carrer de Juan Gris.

A total of 235,580 metres of garlands have been strung across Palma’s streets and 941 trees and 200 palms have been given a xmas makeover.

The official ceremony to switch on the Christmas lights will take place in Plaza de la Reina on Thursday, November 28 at 7.30pm. This is just a short stroll from the Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume where we are holding a Christmas Champagne Reception.

You can also follow the countdown from Plaza Joan Carles I, projecting on the facade of the Casal Solleric, and in Plaza de Cort, with projections on the facade of the Town Hall.

If the switching on is too crowded, don't forget you can join us on a bus tour of the lights on Friday, November 29 at 7pm.

The lights will stay up until January 21, 2020.

