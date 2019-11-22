Installation of the 41 km electric cable between Minorca and Majorca. 21-11-2019 ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA

Shares:

The underwater electric cable linking Minorca and Majorca has been completed and is expected to be up and running by the end of next year at the latest.

The 41 kilometre cable, which weighs around 2,300 tonnes, lies 81 metres below the surface and stretches from Ciutadella in Minorca to and Cala Mesquida in Majorca.

The project cost cost 84 million euros, but Red Eléctrica says it will improve the security and quality of the electricity supply in Minorca, maximise renewable energy, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and benefit the whole of the Balearic Islands.

Related Tags