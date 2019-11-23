EMT bus in Palma. 23-11-2019 EUROPA PRESS - Europa Press - Eu

Bus strikes scheduled to take place on December 24 and 31 and the indefinite stoppage from January 1 have been called off.

EMT and Union Representatives have agreed to changes in working practices and EMT says it will continue to modernise over the next four years to improve conditions and reduce stress in the workforce.

