Industrial Action
EMT call off planned industrial action
Bus strikes scheduled to take place on December 24 and 31 and the indefinite stoppage from January 1 have been called off.
EMT and Union Representatives have agreed to changes in working practices and EMT says it will continue to modernise over the next four years to improve conditions and reduce stress in the workforce.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.