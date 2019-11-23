Transport
All Palma EMT buses to allow dogs from 2020
Dogs will be able to travel on all EMT buses in Palma from 2022.
Up until now they've been allowed to travel for free on lines 1, 2, 3, 15, 20, 21 and 30 as long as they were accompanied.
Under the new rules dogs must be muzzled and on a lead and their owners will have to pay a 0.30€ fare.
