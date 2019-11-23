Dogs are currently allowed on some EMT bus routes but not all. 23-11-2019 Pere Bota

Dogs will be able to travel on all EMT buses in Palma from 2022.

Up until now they've been allowed to travel for free on lines 1, 2, 3, 15, 20, 21 and 30 as long as they were accompanied.

Under the new rules dogs must be muzzled and on a lead and their owners will have to pay a 0.30€ fare.