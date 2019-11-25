Playa de Muro in November. 19-11-2015 Julián Aguirre

Settled conditions now prevailing. Sunny and reasonably warm. The forecast for the rest of the week is very good.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 25 November

19C Alcudia

18C Andratx

18C Calvia

17C Deya

19C Palma

20C Pollensa

19C Sant Llorenç

18C Santanyi

Tuesday, 26 November

20C Alcudia

19C Andratx

19C Calvia

18C Deya

19C Palma

21C Pollensa

19C Sant Llorenç

18C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

18.1C Son Servera

16.9C Campos / Muro / Portocolom / Puerto Pollensa

16.8C Es Capdella / Sa Pobla

Daytime low

5.1C Alfabia