Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Settled conditions now prevailing. Sunny and reasonably warm. The forecast for the rest of the week is very good.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 25 November
19C Alcudia
18C Andratx
18C Calvia
17C Deya
19C Palma
20C Pollensa
19C Sant Llorenç
18C Santanyi
Tuesday, 26 November
20C Alcudia
19C Andratx
19C Calvia
18C Deya
19C Palma
21C Pollensa
19C Sant Llorenç
18C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
18.1C Son Servera
16.9C Campos / Muro / Portocolom / Puerto Pollensa
16.8C Es Capdella / Sa Pobla
Daytime low
5.1C Alfabia
