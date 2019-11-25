Check out the official trailer for Frozen 2 now, showinf in Palma, Festival Park and Marratxi. 11-06-2019 Youtube: Walt Disney Animation Studios

There are no cruise ships due in port today.

MARKETS

Today Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Tomorrow Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

CINEMA

New Films this week -

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel. Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Duration 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen II RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.45/20.00/22.15

Frozen II FESTIVAL A Animation 19.00 (26/11)

Frozen II MAHON A Animation 18.10 (25/11)

Marriage Story (2019)

Plot summary Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Merritt Wever. Director Noah Baumbach. Duration 2 hours 16 minutes. Rated R. Category Comedy/Drama/Romance.

Marriage Story CINECIUTAT R Comedy/Drama 16.30/*19.00/**21.30 (* Not on Tues; **Not on Fri & Thurs)

One Piece: Stampede (2019)

Plot summary Pirates from around the world gather at the Pirates Expo to join the hunt for Gol D. Roger’s lost treasure. Starring Felecia Angelle, Major Attaway and Greg Ayres.

Director Takashi Otsuka. Duration 1 hour 41 minutes. Rated 16. Category Animation/Action/Adventure.

One Piece: Stampede OCIMAX 16 Animation 18.00

Films still showing but please check for time changes -

Ford v Ferrari OCIMAX 7 Action 18.10

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20/*20.15 (*Not on Tues )

Ardara CINECIUTAT NR Drama 19.50 (Not Fri)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.20

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.00

