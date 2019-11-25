What's On
Janoska Ensemble - Porter: Night And Day Discover the album: https://uma.lnk.to/Janoska_Revolution The Janoska Ensemble approach the material of the classical heritage with the same precision and delight in playing that they show as free artists, addicted to jazzy improvisations for the fun of it. Their new album “Revolution” offers a lively mix of classical and jazz – the JANOSKA Style.
Today, 25 November
CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Palma, Fira de Nadal. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major.
Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt. 17.00-22.00: El Molino Showground.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.30: Fundació Studium Aureum; Mystic of the 21st Century, Arvo Pärt. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. 20 euros.
Tomorrow, 26 November
CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Palma, Fira de Nadal. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major.
Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt. 17.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Weekdays, same times; Saturday and Sunday, 10.00-22.00).
FAIRS
Llubi, Fira Tradicional. From 09.00: Local produce. Plaça Església.
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Janoska Ensemble (violins, double bass, piano); Bach, Mozart and others. CaixaForum, C. Unió. 15 euros. See video above.
