The long-awaited The Mallorca Files, the BBC drama filmed here on Majorca premieres today on BBC 1 at 2.15pm (UK time) but is also showing here in Palma on the big screen at the CineCiutat at 3pm - a special event brought to you by the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The series producers, members of the local authorities, series extras and readers will be heading to the CineCuitat this afternoon for the Bulletin premiere of the first episode: Honour Amongst Thieves.

The Mallorca Files centres around Detective Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) – an introvert who is used to living by the rules – and her German counterpart Max Winter (Julian Looman), whose approach to policing is based on gut-instinct, with little interest in process.

We hope you enjoy the show, please let us know what you think.