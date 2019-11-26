Minute's silence at the Consolat de Mar, Palma, Majorca. 25-11-2019 Jaume Morey

Members of the Balearic government and other politicians gathered outside the government's Consolat de Mar headquarters on Monday and held a minute's silence to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

President Armengol later said that the pact which had been entered into three years ago by various public institutions is being reaffirmed in the attempt to eradicate violence against women.

There were minutes' silences at various town halls as well, while an agreement was signed at the national government delegation between the Guardia Civil and three town halls - Arta, Inca and Valldemossa. This has to do with guaranteeing measures of protection for female victims of violence.

At the Council of Majorca's plenary session, women from PSOE, Podemos, Més and El Pi walked out in protest at Vox refusing to sign an institutional declaration related to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The Council's president, Catalina Cladera, stated that this was a clear indication of rebelling against statements made by Vox and of the fact that budget amendments raised by Vox were against policies in favour of women. Female members of Ciudadanos and the Partido Popular didn't leave the chamber, arguing that the walk-out should have involved men as well.