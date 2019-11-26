Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. 19-11-2019 Youtube: Netflix

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Films showing in English -

Frozen II RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.45/20.00/22.15

Frozen II FESTIVAL A Animation 19.00 (26/11)



Marriage Story CINECIUTAT R Comedy/Drama 16.30/*19.00/**21.30 (* Not on Tues; **Not on Fri & Thurs)

One Piece: Stampede OCIMAX 16 Animation 18.00

Ford v Ferrari OCIMAX 7 Action 18.10

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20/*20.15 (*Not on Tues ) See trailer above.

Ardara CINECIUTAT NR Drama 19.50 (Not Fri)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.20

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.00