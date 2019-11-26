A group of local producers is filling the world with song from Plaza de los Patines. The organic market is ther Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8am to 2pm www.mercatecodepalma.org (c) 2019-2020 Masmiquel & Mendiara / www.m2ishere.com Música: David Masmiquel. Vídeo: Josep Bedmar. Producció: Marc Masmiquel. 21-11-2019 Youtube: Mercat Ecològic de Palma

Shares:

Producers of sustainable produce have turned to song to advertise their wares in Palma.

The video was recorded in Mercat Ecologíc in Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (Plaza dels Patins) and shows the vendors with their bread, olive oil and vegetables.

They’re hoping it will remind customers that eco products are available at the market every Tuesday and Thursday from 8am to 2pm.