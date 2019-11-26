Eleven new social housing units are planned to be built in n calle Lleó XIII-de les Moreres, in Manacor. 25-11-2019 Assumpta Bassa

Shares:

The government has announced that 200 new council houses will be built in six areas of Majorca next year.

54 new homes will be built in Inca, 48 in Calvià, 23 in Santanyí, 42 in Son Servera, 22 in Vilafranca and 11 in Manacor.

The project will cost around 28.8 million euros and some of it will be paid for with tourist tax money.