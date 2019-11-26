Property
Two hundred council houses to be built next year
The government has announced that 200 new council houses will be built in six areas of Majorca next year.
54 new homes will be built in Inca, 48 in Calvià, 23 in Santanyí, 42 in Son Servera, 22 in Vilafranca and 11 in Manacor.
The project will cost around 28.8 million euros and some of it will be paid for with tourist tax money.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.