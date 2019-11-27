Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. 03-06-2019 Youtube: 20th Century Fox

Shares:

MARKETS

Today Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Tomorrow Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

CINEMA

Films showing in English -

Frozen II RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.45/20.00/22.15

Marriage Story CINECIUTAT R Comedy/Drama 16.30/*19.00/**21.30 (* Not on Tues; **Not on Fri & Thurs)

One Piece: Stampede OCIMAX 16 Animation 18.00

Ford v Ferrari OCIMAX 7 Action 18.10 See trailer above

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20/*20.15 (*Not on Tues )

Ardara CINECIUTAT NR Drama 19.50 (Not Fri)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 16.20

Sorry We Missed You CINECIUTAT 12 Drama 16.00