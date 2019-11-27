The demolition of Son Dureta hospital, Palma, Majorca. 26-11-2019 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Shares:

85% of the demolition of the old Son Dureta hospital has already been completed and the rest will be done within a month.

The green building contains asbestos and will have to be dismantled by experts and debris from the demolition will be used to level the land before the renovations begin.

A budget of 3.5 million euros has been set aside for the project and the first phase of the renovations will begin in January.

Related Tags