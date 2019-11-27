Environment
The demolition of Son Dureta hopsital will end within a month
The demolition of Son Dureta hospital, Palma, Majorca.
85% of the demolition of the old Son Dureta hospital has already been completed and the rest will be done within a month.
The green building contains asbestos and will have to be dismantled by experts and debris from the demolition will be used to level the land before the renovations begin.
A budget of 3.5 million euros has been set aside for the project and the first phase of the renovations will begin in January.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.