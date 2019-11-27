Plaça del Mercat in Palma, Majorca. Archive photo. 11-02-2017 MIQUEL A. BORRAS - UH

Shares:

Traffic will be banned from Calle Unió, Plaça del Mercat and Carrer de la Riera from December 9 while new signs and markings are put in place and drivers will only be able to access the underground car park at Plaza Major from La Rambla or Plaça d’en Coll.



The loading and unloading areas for businesses in the Plaça is moving to Calle Unió and parking spaces will be available for those with reduced mobility.

Thirty spaces have been reserved in the underground car park for local residents at 60% less than the usual price and priority will be given to those with an ACIRE card for the area.