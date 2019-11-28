Sara Baras performs at Palma Auditorium tomorrow evening. 21-08-2019 Youtube: De Flamenco TV

Today, November 28.

MUSIC

Esporles. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Clara Gorrias Quartet (Clara Gorrias, vocals and flute; Toni Saigi, piano; Marc Cuevas, double bass; Andreu Moreno, drums). Casa del Poble, C. Casa del Poble. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

Palma. 20.00: Daan Vandewalle (piano). Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. Pay as you wish.



Palma. 20.00: Leonardo Gel (Cuban pianist) - Serenata Cubana. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00 with “Likes” at Palma’s Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Info 971 219 696. On sale Tuesday – Saturday 11.00 to 14.00 and 17.00 to 21.00. Sundays and holidays 1 1/2 hours before the event in the box office. Info www.teatreprincipal.com. Tickets 15 euros.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Palma, Champagne Reception at Hotel Gloria. Join the Majorca Daily Bulletin for cava and canapés between 17.00 and 19.00. You can watch the Christmas lights get switched on afterwards at 19.30 at Plaza de la Reina. Price 20 euros per person. Reservations at 971 788 405 with payment card details. There are still places available.

Palma, Christmas lights. Today at 19.30 at the Plaza de la Reina in Palma. The Associaiton “Ángeles sin alas” will be the ones who turn them on. There are to be two other locations for following the countdown and viewing projections - Plaça Joan Carles I, with a projection onto Casal Solleric, and Plaça Cort, where the projection will be onto the front of the town hall building. Prior starting at 17.30 show “‘Somia’m’” by Circ Bover at the Plaza de la Reina. Other attractions will include a batucada drum procession by the municipal school of music from Plaça Espanya to Plaça Major and an art installation of giant trees in Plaça Espanya; these are to highlight the importance of the natural environment. At 20.00, the nativity in the town hall and the royal mailbox will be officially declared open.

Tomorrow, November 29.

MUSIC

Arta. 20.00: Jorge Pardo Simfonic - Jorge Pardo (jazz sax and flute), Conservatory strings orchestra and big band. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. 20 euros.

Palma. 19.00: Steven Warwick - avant synth/dance-pop. Fundacío Miró, C. Saridakis 29. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Oriol Palou (cello), Valentin Moldovan (piano). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Twelve euros.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Maria Joao Quartet (Maria Joao, vocals; Pablo Lapidusas, piano; Joao Farinha, synths; Joel Silva, drums). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45-75 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

PERFORMANCE

Es Pont d’Inca. 18.00 Sororidad Creativa - Ladies, Wine & Design Mallorca at the Bodegas Saua (Camí de la Cabana, 12) at Es Pont d’Inca.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

