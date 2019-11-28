Several agents at the scene in Palma. 28-11-2019 A. Sepúlveda

The Guardia Civil Drug Squad raided a number homes across Majorca this morning as they launched the second phase of operation ‘Crótalo’.

The investigation began earlier this year when 12 people from Spain, Colombian and the Dominican Republic were arrested for allegedly hiding cocaine in trucks travelling from the Peninsula to Majorca.

During that first phase of the operation, Police confiscated 3.5 kilos of cocaine and dismantled a drug laboratory in Lloseta.