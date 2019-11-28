Police
The Guardia Civil llaunched the second phase of operation ‘Crótalo’
The Guardia Civil Drug Squad raided a number homes across Majorca this morning as they launched the second phase of operation ‘Crótalo’.
The investigation began earlier this year when 12 people from Spain, Colombian and the Dominican Republic were arrested for allegedly hiding cocaine in trucks travelling from the Peninsula to Majorca.
During that first phase of the operation, Police confiscated 3.5 kilos of cocaine and dismantled a drug laboratory in Lloseta.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.