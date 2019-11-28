Events
Glorious Thanksgiving lunch in Palma
Almost fifty Bulletin readers toasted Thanksgiving with a gala lunch at the five star Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume in central Palma today.
The U.S. Consular Agent Kimberly Marshall wished all those present a happy Thanksgiving.
Vanessa Cabau, Managing Director of the Hotel Gloria thanked all those present. Bulletin editor Jason Moore said that it was one of a series of events which the Bulletin had organised for the festive sesason.
See our photos of the event here.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.