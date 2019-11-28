U.S. Consular Agent Kimberly Marshall, Bulletin Editor Jason Moore and Managing Director of the Hotel Gloria Vanessa Cabau in Palma for Thanksgiving Day lunch. 28-11-2019 MDB

Shares:

Almost fifty Bulletin readers toasted Thanksgiving with a gala lunch at the five star Hotel Gloria de Sant Jaume in central Palma today.

The U.S. Consular Agent Kimberly Marshall wished all those present a happy Thanksgiving.

Vanessa Cabau, Managing Director of the Hotel Gloria thanked all those present. Bulletin editor Jason Moore said that it was one of a series of events which the Bulletin had organised for the festive sesason.

See our photos of the event here.