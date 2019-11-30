Knives Out is on in English in Palma, Festival Park and Mahon. 18-09-2019 Youtube: Lionsgate Movies

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

Films showing in English -

Knives Out (2019). See trailer above.

Plot summary A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Director Rian Johnson.

Duration 2 hours 10 minutes.

Rated 12. Category Crime/Comedy/Drama.

Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 19.00/21.30

Knives Out FESTIVAL 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 12.30 (30/11 & 1/12) 21.30(2/12 & 3/12)

Knives Out MAHON 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 20.15 (2/12)

Last Christmas (2019)



Plot summary Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Starring Madison Ingoldsby, Emma Thompson and Boris Isakovic.

Director Paul Feig.

Duration 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated 7. Category Comedy/Drama/Romance.

Last Christmas FESTIVAL 7 Comedy/Drama/Romance 12.15 (30/11 & 1/12)

19.15 (30/11, 2/12 & 3/12)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Duration 1 hour 43 minutes.

Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.00/19.00

Frozen 2 FESTIVAL A Animation 12.10 (30/11 & 1/12)

Marriage Story (2019)

Plot summary Noah Baumbach’s incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Merritt Wever.

Director Noah Baumbach.

Duration 2 hours 16 minutes.

Rated R. Category Comedy/Drama/Romance.

Marriage Story CINECIUTAT R Comedy/Drama *16.30/**19.00 (*Not on Sat; **Not on Fri)

Letters to Paul Morrisey CINECIUTAT 16 Drama 18.25 In English, German and Japanese.

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 11.00/16.20/*20.15 (*Not on Tues)

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 18.20/22.25