Today, November 30

FAIRS

Montuiri, Fira de Sa Perdiu (Partridge Fair). 18.30: Centimets & Family Band (family show); 19.30: Show cooking. Plaça Major.



Santa Maria del Camí, Festa del Vi Novell. 09.30-14.00: Open doors at Santa Maria bodegas. 09.30-11.30: “Train” routes to bodegas. Five euros; tickets to be bought from the town hall on 26 and 27 November. 18.00: Start of the Vi Novell (Nouveau) fiesta - various bodegas; music from Amulet, L’Equilibriste. Plaça Nova. Tapas route; two euros per tapa.

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Arenal. 19.30: Concert for Saint Cecilia. Nostra Senyora de la Lactancia Church. Free.

Buger. 20.00: International Composers Encounters - Llumeneret Blau (soprano, harp, trumpet, dance and voice); dedicated to poet Josep Maria Llompart. Buger Theatre, C. Major. Free of charge.

Colonia Sant Pere. 19.00: Coral de Sant Joan choir, Daniel Mulet (organ). At the church. Free.



Inca. 20.00: Tomas Moll-Mas (piano), Albert Diaz (piano), Maria de Lluc Coll Comas (piano). Casa Cultura, C. Can Dureta 5. Free.

Lloseta. 19.00: Quatre Llunes (cinema music). Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. Six euros.

Montuiri. 20.00: Blues Destroyers and others. Cas Retratista. Free.

Palma. 19.00: Academia 1830, Leonardo Gel (piano), Frederique Sizaret (mezzo soprano); Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3; Falla, Amor Brujo. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. 12 euros.

Palma. 21.00: The Len Price 3 (British power pop). Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 15 euros.

Palma. At 20.00 “Tweeney Todd, the musical” at sala Dante, Cami Jesús 54. Tickets 12 euros at the box office. Tickets in advance at www.maxteatromusical.com.

Sant Llorenç. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Marta Garrett (vocals), Bruno Santos (guitar), Pere Bujosa (double bass), Teo Salva (drums). Espai 36, C. Major 36. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

Valldemossa. 18.00: Susana Gómez (piano), Cristina Allés (piano); Chopin, Fauré, Mozart. Chopin Cell, Charterhouse. 15 euros. www.pianino.es.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 18.30 between Real Mallorca and Betis at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

OUTDOORS

Palma. Changing of the Guard of Honour with an historic recreation of the changing of the guard of the old Palma Volunteer Regiment, which was raised by the Marquess of Vivot in 1808 to fight in the Spanish War of Independence. Starting at 12.00 parade and formation of the Guard of Honour. At 12.30 changing of the Guard of Honour and at 13.00 departure parade of the Guard of Honour all taking place in front of the Almudaina Palace. (Last Saturday of the Month)

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Alcudia. 18.00 musical comedy of “Caputxeta” (Little Red Riding Hood) at Alcudia’s Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3) in Alcudia. Info 971 897 185. Tickets 15 euros.

Palma. CineCiutat Kids at 11.00 with the screening in English of Zog & The Highway Rat at CineCiutat in Palma. Tickets 4 euros.

Palma. At 11.30 and 18.30 by Papageno & Cía with a comic concert through some of Mozart’s famous operas at CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3) in Palma. Info 971 178 500. Info www.CaixaForum.es. Tickets 6 euros. For children over 5 years.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma,Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Palma, Queen’s College Christmas Fair. From 13.15 to 16.30 at Queen’s College (Calle Joan de Saridakis, 64) in Palma. All proceeds will go to local charities: Amiticia, Angeles sin Alas, Save the Med and The Fundación Allen Graham Charity 4 Kidz. There will be Spanish tapas, international specialities, mulled wine, coffee and cakes, hot dogs, crepes and cupcakes, Father Christmas (will arrive at 13.45), face painting, bouncy castle, children’s games, toys, books, Christmas gifts and crafts, tombolas and guess the name of the teddy.

Palma, Christmas lights on the Corte Inglés buildings. At 18.30 both on Avenidas and Jaime III will have their Christmas lights switched on outside. Also at the Corte Inglés on the Avenidas their will be a special party with clowns, elfs and characters from the musical Aladdin as well as Santa Claus.

Tomorrow, December 1

FAIRS

Montuiri, Fira de Sa Perdiu (Partridge Fair). 09.00: Start of the partridge decoy contest. Plaça Major. 10.00: Opening of the fair - artisan products, animals’ zone and more. Plaça Major. 13.30: Prizes for the contest. Plaça Major. 17.00: Concert - Indigests, Uptown Radio. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Rachel Podger (baroque violin); Bach, Suites 1, 2, 3. Municipal theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.

Llucmajor. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Marta Garrett (vocals) with Mano a Mano (André Santos, guitar; Bruno Santos, guitar). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

Manacor. 19.00: Les Nations de François Couperin - interpretation by Thomas Indermühle (oboe), Bruno Lucas (oboe), Rosa Canyellas (cello), Isabel Felix (harpsichord). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent Church, Plaça Convent. Free.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 with the musical of “Aladdin” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros children and 12 euros adults.

Lloseta. 18.00 puppet shadow show by Els músics viatgers with the show “Gerda i les quatres estacions” (based on the story of Hans Christian Andersen The Snow Queen) at Lloseta’s Theatre. Tickets 3 to 5 euros. For children over 5 years.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Santa Ponsa, Christmas fair. From 11.00 to 18.00 at the C/Riu SID in Santa Ponsa. There will be children attractions, Christmas market, entertainment, food and drink and Santa Claus.