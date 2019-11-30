The Eroski supermarket in the galleries of Plaça Mayor. 30-11-2019 Pilar Pellicer

Shares:

The Eroski supermarket in Plaça Mayor in Palma will close its doors for the last time today.

It’s been operational for 19 years and the closure affects 23 employees who are being redeployed to other shops across the city.

The Eroski shop in Carrer de Bonaire in Palma continues to be closed due to the collapse of a terrace in the neighbourhood but a spokesperson for the supermarket chain says it will reopen very soon.