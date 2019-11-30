Missing teenager Zaira has returned home after the alert was raised by Sos Desaparecidos. 29-11-2019 Sos Desaparecidos

Missing teenager, Zaira García García has been found alive and well in Palma.

On Thursday, the organisation, Sos Desaparecidos issued an alert for Zaira who had not been seen since November 8.

No explanation has been given as to where she went or why she hadn’t contacted her family for three weeks.