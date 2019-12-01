Missing Persons
Missing teenager has been found
Missing teenager, Zaira García García has been found alive and well in Palma.
On Thursday, the organisation, Sos Desaparecidos issued an alert for Zaira who had not been seen since November 8.
No explanation has been given as to where she went or why she hadn’t contacted her family for three weeks.
