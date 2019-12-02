Farmers thought the animals were safe behind a 1.5m high fence. 01-12-2019 MICHELS

Local farmers are considering hiring guards to protect their sheep after several lambs were stolen from Andratx.

The farmer has a flock of around 59 which usually grazes on Es Rieral farm on the MA-1 opposite the Oliu Restaurant and is protected by a 1.5 metre high fence.

An investigation was launched by the Guardia Civil in Calvià after 15 Majorcan red breed lambs were reported missing on Saturday.