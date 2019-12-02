Thefts
Farmer denounces the theft of 15 lambs in Andratx
Local farmers are considering hiring guards to protect their sheep after several lambs were stolen from Andratx.
The farmer has a flock of around 59 which usually grazes on Es Rieral farm on the MA-1 opposite the Oliu Restaurant and is protected by a 1.5 metre high fence.
An investigation was launched by the Guardia Civil in Calvià after 15 Majorcan red breed lambs were reported missing on Saturday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.