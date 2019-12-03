Weather map for today, December 3. 03-12-2019 MDB

Mainly cloudy with sunny intervals and scattered showers during the day.

There is a high risk of torrential rain and gale force winds tonight and tomorrow.

Highs of 18º and lows of 10º.

Northeasterly winds will get stronger this evening.

Don't forget you can view the weather across the island with our webcams.