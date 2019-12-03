Orange alert for the Balearics

Orange alert for the Balearics as torrential rain and gale force winds are forecast for tonight. Archive photo.

03-12-2019Helen Wright

Aemet has issued an urgent warning for torrential rain and gale force winds throughout the Balearic Islands tonight and over the coming days and a special plan has been put in place to cope with the risk of flooding.

In the last 12 hours 1.8 litres per square metre have been registered in Escorca; 0.6 in Banyalbufar and Pollensa; 0.2 litres a square metre in Ciutadella and at Ibiza airport.

Majorca’s partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 18, and a low of 8 but 45 kilometres an hour winds and very heavy rain are forecast this afternoon and evening, particularly in the north east of the island.

It’s 18 degrees in Minorca but gale force winds and torrential rain are expected to pound the island from around 6pm and temperatures will drop to around 9º or 10º after dark.

Ibiza’s much the same, with very strong winds and driving rain throughout the afternoon and evening, a high of 17 and a low of 10.

And it’s cold, wet and extremely windy in Formentera too with a high of 16º and a low of 11 degrees.




