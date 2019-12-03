Health
New vaccine available for all 12 year olds
Children born in 2007 are being immunised with a new vaccine for meningitis this week.
Instead of just immunising against the C strain of the virus, Nimenrix protects children against all four A, C, W and Y strains of the disease.
10,600 doses are being handed out to Primary Care Centres and Health Centres across the Balearic Islands.
