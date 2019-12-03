10,600 doses of the new 4 in 1 vaccine are being given to Health Centres. Archive photo. 03-12-2019 gemma andreu

Children born in 2007 are being immunised with a new vaccine for meningitis this week.

Instead of just immunising against the C strain of the virus, Nimenrix protects children against all four A, C, W and Y strains of the disease.

10,600 doses are being handed out to Primary Care Centres and Health Centres across the Balearic Islands.