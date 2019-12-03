Crime
Unanimous guilty verdict for Sencelles murderer
The jury in the trial of Antonio Borrás, 42, at the Provincial Court in Palma has found him guilty of the murder of Juan Antonio Florit, 57, in Sencelles in May 2017. The jury's verdict was unanimous and was delivered at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening.
Antonio Borrás had gone to his former father-in-law's property in Sencelles and demanded money. When this was refused, he bludgeoned Juan Antonio Florit with a pot and then stabbed him over thirty times.
The prosecution has called for a 30-year sentence. The family had wanted a full life sentence (subject to review) but in the end agreed with the prosecution's demand. The sentence will be passed in the next few days.
