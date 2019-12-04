The storms continue across the island

The storms continue across the island.

04-12-2019MDB

There is no sign of last night's storms moving away today.

There has been torrential rain, strong winds and thunder and lightning since around 11pm.

Temperature wise, highs of 17º and lows of 10º are forecast.

The easterly wind is expected to have gusts of up to 80kmph.

You can watch the weather across Majorca live on our webcams.

