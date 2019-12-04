Weather
Today's weather
There is no sign of last night's storms moving away today.
There has been torrential rain, strong winds and thunder and lightning since around 11pm.
Continua plovent amb llamps i trons, especialment a #Mallorca i #Menorca. El radar i la xarxa de detecció de descàrregues elèctriques és molt útil per la vigilància.https://t.co/AVG2C7zvIm pic.twitter.com/G7yW2rXQua— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 4, 2019
Temperature wise, highs of 17º and lows of 10º are forecast.
The easterly wind is expected to have gusts of up to 80kmph.
You can watch the weather across Majorca live on our webcams.
