Arrests
Arrest of 22 year old for glassing a man at Biniali fiesta
A 22 year old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking another man during the Biniali Festival in 2016.
The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of the morning on July 9 after the two men got into an argument. The defendant allegedly punched the victim in the face then hit him with a broken bottle causing a serious eye injury and concussion.
Prosecutors are asking that the defendant be jailed for 5 years and ordered to pay 11,200 euros compensation to the victim.
