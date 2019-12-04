The events took place during the Biniali patron saint's festivities in 2016. Archive photo. 11-07-2015 M. JULIA

Shares:

A 22 year old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking another man during the Biniali Festival in 2016.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of the morning on July 9 after the two men got into an argument. The defendant allegedly punched the victim in the face then hit him with a broken bottle causing a serious eye injury and concussion.

Prosecutors are asking that the defendant be jailed for 5 years and ordered to pay 11,200 euros compensation to the victim.