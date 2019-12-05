The Good Liar - Official Trailer Premieres today in Palma and at Festival Park on Tuesday. 26-06-2019 Youtube: Warner Bros. Pictures

MARKETS

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

CINEMA

The Good Liar (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey.

Director Bill Condon.

Duration 1 hour 49 minutes.

Rated 16. Category Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar OCIMAX 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 18.10/20.20/22.30

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 17.00/*20.00/22.00 (Not Thurs)

The Good Liar FESTIVAL 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 19.00 (10/12)

Midway (2019)

Plot summary The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson.

Director Roland Emmerich.

Duration 2 hours 18 minutes.

Rated 12. Category Action/Drama/History.

Midway OCIMAX 12 Action/Drama/History 18.15/21.05

Midway MAHON 12 Action/Drama/History 20.30 (9/12)

Knives Out (2019)

Plot summary A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Director Rian Johnson.

Duration 2 hours 10 minutes.

Rated 12. Category Crime/Comedy/Drama.

Knives Out OCIMAX 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 20.00 (On Fri, Sun, Wed only)

Knives Out FESTIVAL 12 Crime/Comedy/Drama 21.40 (10/12)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Duration 1 hour 43 minutes.

Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen II RIVOLI A Animation 15.30/17.00

Frozen II FESTIVAL A Animation 12.15 (6/12; 7/12 & 8/12)

Marriage Story CINECIUTAT R Comedy/Drama 19.00/21.30 (5/12)

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.15

Joker AUGUSTA R Crime 21.40 On Sat and Mon only

The Two Popes (2019) Premieres on Friday

Plot summary Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church.

Starring Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins and Juan Minujín.

Director Fernando Meirelles.

Duration 2 hours 5 minutes.

Rated 7. Category Biography/Comedy/Drama.

The Two Popes CINECIUTAT 7 Biography/Drama premiere Friday *19.10/21.30

