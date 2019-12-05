The assailant used the leg of a chair to hit a hotel worker on the head. 02-12-2019 National Police

A German tourist has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a hotel employee in Playa de Palma.

The 23-year-old allegedly battered stain glass windows in the hallway of the hotel, broke a chair then hit a hotel worker over the head with one of the legs when he tried to intervene.

The defendant reportedly tried to run away but was tracked down and detained by the National Police.