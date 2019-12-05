Infrastructure
Green light for major Calvia improvements
All of the repairs to lighting and pavements and the placing of new urban furniture in the Paseo de Calvià have now been completed and the 500,000 euros which was set aside to pay for the renovations has been transferred to Calvià Town Hall.
Yesterday, the Minister of Mobility & Housing, Marc Pons and the Mayor of Calvià, Alfonso Rodríguez signed an agreement over the 6-kilometre walk and the issue of the Palmanova Andratx dual-carriageway was also resolved.
Mayor Rodríguez also stressed the importance of the stretch of road between the roundabout at Cala Figuera and Paguera which he said was of major significance to the area.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.