The Paseo de Calvia is a pedestrian street that connects many neighbourhoods in Calvia. Archive photo. 05-12-2019 MICHELS

Shares:

All of the repairs to lighting and pavements and the placing of new urban furniture in the Paseo de Calvià have now been completed and the 500,000 euros which was set aside to pay for the renovations has been transferred to Calvià Town Hall.

Yesterday, the Minister of Mobility & Housing, Marc Pons and the Mayor of Calvià, Alfonso Rodríguez signed an agreement over the 6-kilometre walk and the issue of the Palmanova Andratx dual-carriageway was also resolved.

Mayor Rodríguez also stressed the importance of the stretch of road between the roundabout at Cala Figuera and Paguera which he said was of major significance to the area.