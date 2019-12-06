The incident took place on an EMT bus in Palma. Archive photo. 27-03-2019 PILAR PELLICER

A man has been fined 540 euros for assaulting a woman on an EMT bus in December 2016.

The incident happened on December 13 after the two argued on the bus because the victim was singing. The defendant became angry, smashed the windows with the emergency hammer from the bus then hit her in the face and body with it.

The defendant is disabled and suffers from a personality disorder which alters his behaviour, which was taken into consideration during sentencing.