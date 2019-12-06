Arrests
Arrested for attempted matricide in Palma
A 62-year-old woman has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of her mother in Palma.
Police were deployed to the mother’s home at dawn on Monday after a report that someone was setting fire to the house. Officers say they found the accused on the landing inside the house with a burning piece of cardboard in her hand.
She reportedly tried to escape but was caught and officers are now analysing several documents which were found in a hotel room she was renting.
The mother had allegedly disowned the defendant who is facing a raft of charges including fraud and is also being questioned about a fire in her mother’s car on November 26 whilst it was parked in a garage in Palma.
