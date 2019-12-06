Mainly sunny in Palma. 06-12-2019 MDB

Shares:

Mainly sunny with cloudy intervals. There is a small chance of rain in the south west of the island.

Temperatrures remain much unchanged with highs of 17º and lows of 7º.

There is a light north/northeasterly wind.

Humidity is at 85%

You can see the weather live across the island with our webcams.