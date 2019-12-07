Video Clip for The Stems 1987 Single Sad Girl The Stems perform at Casa Planas in Palma this evening. 08-02-2011 Youtube: bazzil66

Today, December 7

FAIRS

Sineu, Fira Sant Tomàs. 14.00-23.00: Secondhand market. Plaça Fossar.

Vilafranca. Fiestas of Santa Barbara. At 21.15 “bearded dinner” celebrate Santa Barbara at Cafè s’Estanc Vell. Price 20 euros. Info 676 058 983.

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Cala Millor. 19.30: José Sánchez (tenor), Maria Victoria Cortès (piano); Puccini, Verdi and others. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free, tickets to be collected from 16.00.

Palma. 21.00: Jazz Voyeur Festival - Martirio & Chano Domínguez; singer and pianist with classic “coplas”, Spanish popular song (predominantly Andalusian) with jazz flavour. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-40 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 21.00: The Stems (Australian alternative rock band) + Rudy DJs. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. 18 euros.

Porreres. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Bruno Calvo Quartet (Bruno Calvo, trumpet; Ben Van Gelder, sax; Guiseppe Romagnoli, double bass; Francesco Ciniglio, drums). Auditorium, C. d’en Cerda 21. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Santa Ponsa, Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). Now daily from 10.00-22.00: El Molino Showground. (Also Sunday at the same times; runs until 15 December.)

Palma, Christmas train. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Ramlba, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Palma, Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Palma, Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma, Christmas Market in El Pueblo Español. From today to Sunday 15 December from 12.00 to 23.00 at El Pueblo Español (Pueblo Español, 55 – near Andrea Doria) in Palma. Entrance is 5 euros which includes glass of warm wine. Children under 12 years of age are free. There will be choirs and dance, live music, artificial snow, Christmas wine, international food, children’s activities and Santa Claus which will appear between: 12.00 to 14.00, 16.30 to 18.30 and 20.30 to 22.00.

Palma, Christmas Family Circus Show. At 19.00 Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Puerto Pollensa, Christmas singalog evening by the MusicMakers. At Vecino Rooms in Puerto Pollensa at 19.30. Tickets available from Musicmakers and on the door. Proceeds to Charity. Admission is 5 euros (includes mulled wine and mince pies).

Alcudia. At 19.30: Christmas lights switch-on. Porta des Moll.

Andratx. From 10.00-21.00: Christmas market, with music and folk dance. Christmas lights go on at 18.00. Plaça Espanya.

Llucmajor. From 11.00-20.00: Christmas market - art, artisan craft, design, books, children’s clothes, music, pastries ... . Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau.

Soller. At 12.30: Children’s band of music at the Christmas fair. 17.00: Folk dance. Plaça Constitució.

Tomorrow, December 8

FAIRS

Sineu, Fira Sant Tomàs. From 09.00: Animals’ market, sobrassada sampling, wine tasting, artisan products, plants, pipers procession, folk dance. From 12.00: pigs contest, old carriages, hunting demonstration, local gastronomy. Plaça Fossar.

Vilafranca. Fiestas of Santa Barbara. At 10.00 race 14,3 km or 8km from the Plaza Major. Arrival 11.00 (approx). Price 8 euros at www.elitechip.net. At 17.00 folk dances by Brocalet (Lloret de Vistalegre) at the Plaza Tomeu Penya.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Glissando Big Band. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

SPORTS

Palma. Trotting races at Palma’s Son Pardo Hippodrome with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra de Soller km 3,5. Info 971 763 853. Free of charge.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Llucmajor. Tomorrow from 11.00-20.00: Christmas market - art, artisan craft, design, books, children’s clothes, music, pastries ... . Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau.

Soller. On Sunday December 8 from 10.00-18.00: Solidarity market for Christmas. Plaça Constitució.