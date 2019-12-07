Arrests
Leader of the PP in Colonia de Sant Jordi arrested for alleged attack
The leader of the PP in Colonia de Sant Jordi has been arrested for allegedly attacking a man from Maghreb.
The victim’s lawyer told the court that Miguel Àngel Garí threw a stone at his client’s head on November 21 last year in Ses Salines.
The Prosecutor’s office is asking that the defendant be sentenced to 2 years in prison and the case is scheduled go to trial on Tuesday, if no agreement is reached before then.
