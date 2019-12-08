Community
Social Affairs simplifies assessment for disability
The Department of Social Affairs is launching a new system which it says will simplify the assessment process, streamline waiting lists and be operational in 6 months.
There are more than 52,000 disabled people in the Balearic Islands and at least 8,000 new assessments are carried out every year to determine levels of disability.
An Assessment & Advice Body for Disability and Dependence is being created which will consist of a doctor, a psychologist and a social worker to try to reduce the assessment waiting lists.
But, Social Affairs Councillor, Fina Santiago, says introducing the new system in Ibiza and Minorca may be more difficult because they don’t have a fixed staff.
