A windy Monday in Majorca. 08-12-2019 Archive

Shares:

A sunny Monday but very windy. The weather stations suggest that the winds will be strongest in the south in the Palma area and in the centre around Binissalem. Alerts in place for the whole island. The wind is likely to cause some damage.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 9 December

17C Alcudia

17C Andratx

17C Calvia

15C Deya

17C Palma

17C Pollensa

17C Sant Llorenç

17C Santanyi

Tuesday, 10 December

16C Alcudia

15C Andratx

15C Calvia

14C Deya

16C Palma

16C Pollensa

16C Sant Llorenç

16C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

19.5C Puerto Pollensa

18.7C Son Servera

18.1C Palma / Sa Pobla