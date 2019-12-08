Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
A sunny Monday but very windy. The weather stations suggest that the winds will be strongest in the south in the Palma area and in the centre around Binissalem. Alerts in place for the whole island. The wind is likely to cause some damage.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 9 December
17C Alcudia
17C Andratx
17C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
17C Pollensa
17C Sant Llorenç
17C Santanyi
Tuesday, 10 December
16C Alcudia
15C Andratx
15C Calvia
14C Deya
16C Palma
16C Pollensa
16C Sant Llorenç
16C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
19.5C Puerto Pollensa
18.7C Son Servera
18.1C Palma / Sa Pobla
