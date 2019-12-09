Arrests
Assault of a minor in Palma
Prosecutors are demanding a two year jail sentence for a Moroccan man who allegedly groped a minor in Palma.
The victim told the court she was walking along Carrer Jacint Verdaguer on May 5 when the defendant grabbed her arm, repeatedly groped her and wouldn’t let her go until a passerby rescued her.
Police say the accused repeatedly kicked the door of the police car when he was being arrested and has been ordered to pay 684 euros for the damage caused.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.