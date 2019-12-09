The local police said the man was agitated and kicked the door of the police car repeatedly. Archive photo. 10-03-2019 ARCHIVO

Prosecutors are demanding a two year jail sentence for a Moroccan man who allegedly groped a minor in Palma.

The victim told the court she was walking along Carrer Jacint Verdaguer on May 5 when the defendant grabbed her arm, repeatedly groped her and wouldn’t let her go until a passerby rescued her.

Police say the accused repeatedly kicked the door of the police car when he was being arrested and has been ordered to pay 684 euros for the damage caused.