Plaza del Mercat in central Palma is being pedestrianized. 09-12-2019 T. Ayuga

There was chaos in central Palma yesterday as the pedestrianisation of Plaza del Mercat got underway.

Long queues backed up on Avenida Jaume III with some drivers clearly unaware of the changes and totally confused by the new road markings and restrictions.

CCTV cameras are already operational but police are likely to be understanding and probably won’t fine if drivers make mistakes in the first few weeks.

Plaza del Mercat is now completely pedestrianised, all parking spaces have been eliminated and traffic restrictions are in place in Carrer de la Uñio.

Access to La Rambla is restricted to, public transport, the loading and unloading of vehicles and residents with an Acire for Carrer de Sant Jaume, Plaza del Mercat and Carrer de la Missió.

Changes have also been made to Avinguda Jaume III between Carrer de Bonaire and Plaça del Rei Joan Carles I where one lane is strictly for buses and ACIRE holders only.

Access to the Plaza Mayor car park is now split in two. The entrance from Plaça d'en Coll is for residents and subscribers only, all other vehicles must enter through La Rambla.

Plaza Major car park subscribers who don’t have an ACIRE for Carrer de Sant Jaume, Plaça del Mercat and Carrer de la Missió must also enter the car park from La Rambla.

To improve access to the La Rambla car park entrance and keep public transport moving, the existing Bus-ACIRE lane between La Rambla and the Costa de la Sang has been extended.

The EMT bus stops for Line 15 and Line 25 in Plaça del Rei Joan Carles I and Plaça del Mercat have been abolished.