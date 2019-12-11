Politics
Parliament is 3 steps away from decriminalizing euthanasia
Parliament has approved a proposal presented by PSIB, Unidas Podemos and Més Mallorca, urging Central Government and Congress to decriminalise euthanasia.
The initiative involves 3 steps.
First, Parliament urges the Central Government and Congress to develop a new State Law on the Rights and Guarantees of those who are dying, which was approved by 55 votes to 3.
Second, Parliament urges the State Government and Congress to study and process legislation to modify article 143.4 of the Organic Law of the Criminal Code to facilitate a dignified death and decriminalise euthanasia and assisted suicide in cases where a person has chosen to end their life, which was approved by 40 votes to 18.
Finally, Parliament urges the State Government and Congress to to create a law to decriminalise euthanasia, which was approved by 40 votes to 18.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.