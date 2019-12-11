The Balearic parliament in session. 10-12-2019 Parliament

Parliament has approved a proposal presented by PSIB, Unidas Podemos and Més Mallorca, urging Central Government and Congress to decriminalise euthanasia.

The initiative involves 3 steps.

First, Parliament urges the Central Government and Congress to develop a new State Law on the Rights and Guarantees of those who are dying, which was approved by 55 votes to 3.

Second, Parliament urges the State Government and Congress to study and process legislation to modify article 143.4 of the Organic Law of the Criminal Code to facilitate a dignified death and decriminalise euthanasia and assisted suicide in cases where a person has chosen to end their life, which was approved by 40 votes to 18.

Finally, Parliament urges the State Government and Congress to to create a law to decriminalise euthanasia, which was approved by 40 votes to 18.