Construction work at the ‘Petit Bunyola’ luxury apartment complex has been suspended and the Town Council is reviewing the licence granted for building work.

The decision follows complaints from the Environmental Group, GOB who had expressed doubts about the terms of the ‘express licence’ for Petit Bunyola when construction began.

On Monday, a formal complaint from the GOB was registered with the Town Hall and the Consell, claiming that the licence contravenes State Land Law and Law 12/2017 of Urban Planning in the Balearic Islands, which states that construction is banned in open and natural landscapes and picturesque places.

New reports

Mayor Andreu Bujosa has now received new reports from technicians and says the GOB’s accusations are being taken into consideration.

“The Municipal Architect who granted the licence insists that it complies with the urban planning laws,” said Mayor Bujosa, “but given the doubts raised by the GOB about a possible breach of the Balearic Law of Urbanisme & State Land Law a decision has been made to cautiously stop the works and review the situation."

An extraordinary plenary session is being convened to approve the order to stop and review the municipal licence, because, Mayor Bujosa says "a Town Hall decree is not enough, it is up to the plenary.”

The building permit for the construction of 36 luxury apartments in front of the iconic Can Mas estate was granted on February 7, 2019 and construction began two weeks ago.

